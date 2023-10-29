Punjab lawyer arrested for torturing mother, victim rescued by NGO

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:47 pm Oct 29, 202303:47 pm

A lawyer from Punjab's Rupnagar, Ankur Varma, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly subjecting his 73-year-old mother, Asha Rani, to brutal physical abuse. A case has been filed against him, his wife Sudha, and their son by the police. Station House Officer Pawan Kumar said Varma was brought before the court and placed on a one-day police remand. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors discovered multiple bruises on her body.

Disturbing video shows lawyer beating mother

In the viral video, Rani's grandson is seen drenching her mattress with water and complaining to his parents about her bedwetting. Varma and Sudha then enter the room, where the former can be seen hitting and assaulting his mother while she lies defenseless on the bed. Sudha is also seen conversing with the victim before Varma resumes the attack, gripping her hair and violently shaking her head as he slaps and punches her.

Trigger Warning: Viral video shared on X

Torture came to fore after Rani's daughter filed complaint

Rani, who lived in Rupnagar with her son and daughter-in-law confided in her daughter Deepshikha about the ill-treatment by Varma and Sudha following her husband's recent death from a heart attack. Deepshikha secured footage from a CCTV camera placed in Rani's room and reported the incident to the police. On Saturday, a team of officers and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) arrived at the residence and rescued her.

Elderly woman receives treatment, care from NGO

After being rescued, Rani was sent for treatment and received care from NGO members, according to ANI. The incident sparked outrage in the community, and Verma was expelled from the Ropar Rotary Club and Bar Association District. He was charged under Sections 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.