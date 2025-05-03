May 03, 202510:25 am

What's the story

Mozilla CFO Eric Muhlheim has voiced fears for Firefox's future, considering the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) proposals to curb Google's search monopoly.

"It's very frightening," said Muhlheim, who testified before a court yesterday.

The DOJ is advocating restrictions on Google's payments to make it the default search engine in third-party browsers, including Firefox.

This comes after a court ruling found Google has an illegal monopoly in search with exclusionary deals.