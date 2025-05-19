Honda launches Rebel 500 cruiser bike in India at ₹5L
What's the story
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the much-awaited Rebel 500 cruiser bike in the Indian market.
The motorcycle comes at a price of ₹5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
It can be booked at select BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Deliveries are set to begin next month.
Design
It has a retro cruiser look
A global favorite, the Rebel 500 makes its India debut as part of Honda's growing premium motorcycle portfolio.
The motorcycle sports a unique retro cruiser look with blacked-out styling.
It gets a steeply raked fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, and an accessible low seat height of 690mm for better ease of riding.
Powertrain
What about the performance?
The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine.
The engine delivers a power output of 46hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 43.3Nm at 6,000rpm.
The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox that promises strong low-end torque and smooth delivery across the rev range.
Features
A look at the safety equipment
Rebel 500 is based on a tubular steel frame and comes with telescopic front forks, twin rear Showa shock absorbers, and a disk brake setup. The motorbike rides on 16-inch wheels shod with Dunlop tires. It also flaunts an inverted LCD display for rider information.