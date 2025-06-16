What's the story

Chinese scientists have made a major breakthrough in LED technology, paving the way for a new era of energy-efficient and highly luminous electronic devices.

The innovative perovskite light-emitting diode (PeLED) has been plagued by stability issues and short lifespan, preventing its widespread commercial use.

However, recent research shows that PeLEDs bulbs could last over 20 years when operating at standard brightness levels used in some commercial displays.