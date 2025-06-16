These Chinese LED bulbs might last for 20 years
What's the story
Chinese scientists have made a major breakthrough in LED technology, paving the way for a new era of energy-efficient and highly luminous electronic devices.
The innovative perovskite light-emitting diode (PeLED) has been plagued by stability issues and short lifespan, preventing its widespread commercial use.
However, recent research shows that PeLEDs bulbs could last over 20 years when operating at standard brightness levels used in some commercial displays.
Special
Breakthrough in LED technology
The team from the University of Science and Technology of China, Fudan University, and Nanjing Tech University published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.
They used a different method to prepare perovskite materials, resulting in PeLEDs with an astonishing brightness of 1.16 million nits.
This is way beyond what even the brightest commercial display screens can produce, which usually max out at several thousand nits.
Steps
How were perovskite films made?
To make the perovskite films for bulbs, the researchers mixed hypophosphorous acid and ammonium chloride to the perovskite materials. This was followed by performing a high-temperature annealing (a heating and cooling procedure).
Longevity
PeLEDs could last over 20 years
When operating at 100 nits, the standard for some commercial LED goods, the new PeLEDs had a theoretical lifespan of over 185,000 hours or roughly 21 years.
This makes them not only durable but also highly efficient.
Such features could make PeLEDs ideal for commercial use in low-cost, ultra-bright lighting solutions and high-end display screens.