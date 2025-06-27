5 teas to support better brain function
What's the story
Herbal teas have long been loved, not just for their calming properties but also for their alleged health benefits. Among them, some herbal teas are known to promote brain wellness naturally. These teas can be an easy part of your daily routine, providing a soft push to improve cognitive function and mental clarity. Here are five easy-to-make herbal teas that may boost brain wellness without elaborate preparations/ingredients.
Memory boost
Ginkgo biloba tea: Memory enhancer
Ginkgo biloba tea is another one that is often associated with enhanced memory and cognitive function. The leaves of the ginkgo tree contain compounds that may improve blood flow to the brain, potentially enhancing memory and concentration. This tea is easy to prepare - just steep dried ginkgo leaves in hot water for a few minutes. Regular consumption might offer subtle improvements in mental alertness and focus.
Mental clarity
Peppermint tea: Refreshing clarity
Peppermint tea is known for its refreshing aroma and taste, which can invigorate the senses. The tea contains menthol, which may help improve mood and cognitive performance by stimulating areas of the brain responsible for alertness. A cup of peppermint tea can be a great way to start your day or provide a mid-afternoon pick-me-up when you need mental clarity.
Cognitive aid
Rosemary tea: Cognitive support
Rosemary has long been associated with memory enhancement and cognitive support. Drinking rosemary tea might help in improving concentration and overall mental performance, thanks to its antioxidant properties. To prepare rosemary tea, just steep fresh or dried rosemary leaves in boiling water for about ten minutes before enjoying this aromatic brew.
Stress reduction
Lemon balm tea: Stress relief
Lemon balm tea is more than just a refreshing citrusy drink; it is said to cut down stress levels while keeping you calm without making you sleepy. The herb contains rosmarinic acid which may reduce the symptoms of anxiety while aiding clear thinking in stressful scenarios such as exams or work deadlines.
Wisdom enhancement
Sage tea: Wisdom brew
Traditionally, sage has been used as an herbal remedy, one that was believed to boost wisdom through improved cognition abilities. These include improved recall skills while learning, largely due to its anti-inflammatory properties on neural pathways in our brains. Making sage-infused beverages a hot favorite among students hoping to ace exams, of course!