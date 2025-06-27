5 teas to support better brain function

Herbal teas have long been loved, not just for their calming properties but also for their alleged health benefits. Among them, some herbal teas are known to promote brain wellness naturally. These teas can be an easy part of your daily routine, providing a soft push to improve cognitive function and mental clarity. Here are five easy-to-make herbal teas that may boost brain wellness without elaborate preparations/ingredients.

Memory boost Ginkgo biloba tea: Memory enhancer Ginkgo biloba tea is another one that is often associated with enhanced memory and cognitive function. The leaves of the ginkgo tree contain compounds that may improve blood flow to the brain, potentially enhancing memory and concentration. This tea is easy to prepare - just steep dried ginkgo leaves in hot water for a few minutes. Regular consumption might offer subtle improvements in mental alertness and focus.

Mental clarity Peppermint tea: Refreshing clarity Peppermint tea is known for its refreshing aroma and taste, which can invigorate the senses. The tea contains menthol, which may help improve mood and cognitive performance by stimulating areas of the brain responsible for alertness. A cup of peppermint tea can be a great way to start your day or provide a mid-afternoon pick-me-up when you need mental clarity.

Cognitive aid Rosemary tea: Cognitive support Rosemary has long been associated with memory enhancement and cognitive support. Drinking rosemary tea might help in improving concentration and overall mental performance, thanks to its antioxidant properties. To prepare rosemary tea, just steep fresh or dried rosemary leaves in boiling water for about ten minutes before enjoying this aromatic brew.

Stress reduction Lemon balm tea: Stress relief Lemon balm tea is more than just a refreshing citrusy drink; it is said to cut down stress levels while keeping you calm without making you sleepy. The herb contains rosmarinic acid which may reduce the symptoms of anxiety while aiding clear thinking in stressful scenarios such as exams or work deadlines.