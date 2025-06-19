Psyllium husk is nature's Ozempic: Here's why
What's the story
Psyllium husk, a soluble fiber derived from the outer shell of the seeds of the Plantago ovata herb native to India, is gaining popularity as a dietary supplement.
It is often consumed in powder or pill form and is also used in gluten-free baking to improve texture.
Psyllium husk has been dubbed "nature's Ozempic" by wellness influencers due to its potential weight loss benefits.
However, experts say it may also play a role in colorectal cancer prevention.
Digestive benefits
Relieves constipation and diarrhea
Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber that absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in the stomach.
This property makes it effective for treating both constipation and diarrhea. It works by increasing stool size and moisture for easier passage or absorbing excess water to firm up loose stools.
People with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) also find relief from psyllium as it regulates stool consistency and eases symptoms like gas, bloating, and cramping.
Weight control
Can help keep you fuller for longer
Psyllium husk can help keep you fuller for longer, leading to decreased appetite and overall intake.
A 2016 study found that taking up to 10.2gm of psyllium husk before breakfast and lunch significantly reduced hunger and cravings between meals compared to a placebo.
However, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano cautions against calling it "nature's Ozempic," as its weight loss support isn't as potent as that of a medication.
Heart health
May lower cholesterol levels
Psyllium husk may also help lower cholesterol and other substances that promote heart disease.
A 2018 study found that taking 10gm of psyllium daily significantly lowered levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol and may delay atherosclerosis, the hardening of arteries.
Registered dietitian Kim Yawitz told Men's Health that psyllium protects the heart and blood vessels.
Diabetes control
Can help manage blood sugar levels
For type 2 diabetes patients, psyllium may provide more protection by slowing glucose absorption in the intestines.
This can help lower high blood sugar levels and reduce cardiovascular risk.
Cancer risk
May reduce risk of colorectal cancer
Psyllium husk's role in preventing constipation could also lower colorectal cancer risk.
Dr. Carl Nordstrom, a gastroenterologist, said that not having things sit around in the colon is probably a good idea, emphasizing the importance of stool elimination on a daily or every other day basis.
Studies indicate that psyllium may further reduce colorectal cancer risk by binding to toxins in the digestive tract and helping eliminate them from the body.
Usage guidelines
How to safely take psyllium husk
Psyllium husk should always be taken with plenty of water to avoid choking hazard or gastrointestinal obstruction.
Certain individuals, such as those with swallowing difficulties, bowel strictures or severe gastrointestinal conditions like Crohn's disease, should consult a healthcare provider before using psyllium.
There is no one-size-fits-all dosage for psyllium husk; most guidelines recommend 7-14gm per day.
If you're new to it or have a sensitive digestive system, start slow and increase gradually while drinking plenty of water.