What's the story

Psyllium husk, a soluble fiber derived from the outer shell of the seeds of the Plantago ovata herb native to India, is gaining popularity as a dietary supplement.

It is often consumed in powder or pill form and is also used in gluten-free baking to improve texture.

Psyllium husk has been dubbed "nature's Ozempic" by wellness influencers due to its potential weight loss benefits.

However, experts say it may also play a role in colorectal cancer prevention.