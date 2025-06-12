How cinnamon supports heart health
Cinnamon, a popular spice known for its aromatic flavor, has long been studied for its potential health benefits.
One of these is its role in promoting healthy cholesterol levels.
Research suggests that cinnamon may help reduce bad cholesterol while maintaining or even increasing good cholesterol.
Here's how you can integrate cinnamon into your diet to support cardiovascular health and manage cholesterol levels effectively.
Mechanism
How cinnamon affects cholesterol
Cinnamon contains compounds that may impact lipid metabolism.
These compounds are thought to improve the body's ability to metabolize fats and sugars, possibly resulting in a better cholesterol profile.
By impacting enzymes responsible for lipid synthesis, cinnamon may help reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglycerides while boosting high-density lipoprotein (HDL).
Dosage
Recommended daily intake
While there is no standard daily cinnamon intake to lower cholesterol, studies generally look at doses anywhere between one and six grams daily.
Since there is no official guideline, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before taking such supplements, especially in higher doses.
This will provide you with personalized advice according to your health needs and situation.
Usage tips
Incorporating cinnamon into diet
Cinnamon can be easily incorporated into a number of foods and drinks.
You can simply sprinkle it on oatmeal or add it to smoothies to include this spice in your everyday diet.
It can also be used in baking or as a seasoning for certain dishes.
Cautionary notes
Potential side effects and considerations
While it's generally safe to consume cinnamon in moderation, excessive intake could lead to adverse effects due to the presence of coumarin.
This may affect liver function in sensitive individuals.
Therefore, it's important to keep a check on consumption levels and choose Ceylon cinnamon over Cassia whenever possible due to its lower coumarin content.