What's the story

Popular for its citrusy aroma and flavor, lemongrass is a versatile herb used in a variety of Asian cuisine.

Its unique taste can elevate a number of dishes, which makes it a favorite among culinary enthusiasts.

Be it adding a refreshing twist to your meals or trying your hand at something new, lemongrass can offer you plenty of opportunities.

Here are five exotic ways to use this aromatic herb in your cooking repertoire.