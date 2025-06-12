5 exotic ways to cook with lemongrass
Popular for its citrusy aroma and flavor, lemongrass is a versatile herb used in a variety of Asian cuisine.
Its unique taste can elevate a number of dishes, which makes it a favorite among culinary enthusiasts.
Be it adding a refreshing twist to your meals or trying your hand at something new, lemongrass can offer you plenty of opportunities.
Here are five exotic ways to use this aromatic herb in your cooking repertoire.
Flavorful base
Infuse in soups and broths
Lemongrass can also be a wonderful addition to soups and broths, giving them a fragrant base to begin with.
To get it right, bruise the stalks by gently crushing them with the back of a knife, before adding them to your pot. This releases essential oils and flavors into the liquid.
Lemongrass goes well with coconut milk-based soups or clear broths, giving a mild citrusy note to other ingredients.
Fragrant grains
Create aromatic rice dishes
Incorporating lemongrass into rice dishes can transform ordinary grains into something extraordinary.
Simply add bruised lemongrass stalks while cooking rice for an aromatic infusion.
The herb's citrusy essence blends well with jasmine or basmati rice, enhancing their natural flavors without overpowering them.
This technique works particularly well in pilafs or as an accompaniment to stir-fried vegetables.
Zesty stir-fry
Enhance stir-fry recipes
Lemongrass lends a zesty kick when used in stir-fry recipes.
Slice the tender inner part of the stalk thin and toss it with vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas while cooking.
The heat releases its vibrant flavor quickly, which makes it ideal for fast-cooking methods like stir-frying.
Not only does this boost taste but it also adds visual appeal with its bright green hue.
Herbal infusion
Brew refreshing teas
Brewing lemongrass tea is another delightful way to enjoy this herb's benefits beyond savory dishes.
Cut fresh lemongrass stalks into small pieces and steep them in hot water for several minutes until you achieve the desired strength; strain before serving hot or chilled over ice cubes on warm days.
Its naturally sweet yet tangy profile makes it perfect alone or blended alongside other herbs such as mint leaves.
Sweet twist
Incorporate in desserts
For those who love experimenting with dessert flavors, lemongrass offers exciting possibilities too!
Use finely chopped sections from tender parts within cake batters, like pound cake, where they impart subtle hints reminiscent of lemon zest without being overpowering.
Alternatively, try infusing creams, custards, and panna cotta mixtures by simmering gently together, then straining out solids prior to chilling and setting up the final product ready to serve guests and family alike!