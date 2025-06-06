Finland on your plate: Must-try foods
What's the story
Finland presents a rich and diverse culinary landscape. If you are eager to explore Finnish flavors, look no further than the country's snacks.
Not only are the snacks delicious, but they also embody Finland's cultural heritage and natural resources.
From sweet treats to savory bites, Finnish snacks have something for everyone. They make them a must-try for anyone interested in global cuisine.
Salty treat
Salty licorice: A unique taste experience
Salty licorice or salmiakki is a Finnish staple and a must-try for anyone with a brave heart.
Unlike the sweet variety, this one uses ammonium chloride and delivers a salty punch to the taste buds of many.
It can be an acquired taste, but Finns love it so much they consume it as candy or as part of desserts.
Its bold taste makes it unforgettable for the adventurous snacker.
Savory pastry
Karelian pasties: A traditional delight
Karelian pastries are traditional Finnish pastries from the Karelia region.
The pastries are made with thin rye crusts filled with rice porridge or mashed potatoes.
Served with a spread on top, they make for a comforting and hearty snack option.
Karelian pasties are easily available at bakeries around Finland and are loved for their simplicity and filling taste.
Crunchy snack
Rye bread chips: Crunchy goodness
Rye bread chips are crunchy bites made with thinly sliced rye bread, baked until crisp.
They are often seasoned with garlic or herbs to add to their flavor.
These chips make a healthier substitute for regular potato chips as they are high in fiber (from rye flour).
Perfect as a dip accompaniment or on their own, rye bread chips give you texture and taste in every bite.
Sweet indulgence
Fazer blue chocolate: Iconic sweet treat
Fazer blue chocolate has been iconic since 1922 and is known for its creamy texture and rich cocoa flavor.
Karl Fazer introduced it with locally sourced milk from Finland, which made it creamier.
This chocolate is also a favorite of tourists in Helsinki, where exclusive stores offer it with other confections of the same brand.
Berry delight
Cloudberry jam: Nordic berry bliss
Cloudberries, which grow in northern Scandinavia's Lapland region, are a rare delicacy picked during the short summer.
The berries are converted into jams, preserves, and sauces, and then exported worldwide for the distinct tart yet sweet flavor.
This taste, which is similar to apricots and raspberries, makes a perfect balance for pancakes, waffles, and toast.