5 upma recipes from different regions
What's the story
Upma, a much-loved South Indian breakfast delicacy, has entered every Indian's kitchen.
Every state gives its own unique spin to this humble semolina-based dish, making it an array of flavors and textures.
From local spices to regional ingredients, upma has become a flexible meal that showcases India's culinary diversity.
Here are some uncommon upma variations from different Indian states.
Coconut twist
Coconut upma from Kerala
Kerala's version of upma uses freshly grated coconut, lending it a unique flavor and texture.
The coconut is added towards the end of cooking, lending a hint of sweetness that balances out the savory elements.
Often garnished with curry leaves and mustard seeds, this variation is usually served with banana or papad on the side.
Tomato infusion
Tomato bath from Karnataka
In Karnataka, tomato bath is a favorite variation, where tomatoes are used as the key ingredient with semolina.
The tomatoes are cooked till soft and mixed with spices like turmeric and chili powder to give it a rich red color.
This tangy version is sometimes served with coconut chutney or yogurt for an extra layer of flavor.
Flattened rice fusion
Poha upma from Maharashtra
Maharashtra has its own take on upma by mixing flattened rice (poha) with semolina for some interesting texture contrast.
This version features peanuts for the crunch and is spiced with green chilies and lemon juice for the zing.
It's usually topped with coriander leaves before serving.
Millet mix
Bajra upma from Rajasthan
Rajasthan's take on upma uses bajra (pearl millet) instead of semolina, making it more nutritious but keeping its simplicity intact.
Bajra grains are cooked till tender along with onions, cumin seeds and ginger-garlic paste for added depth in taste.
This hearty version goes best with curd or pickle.
Corn delight
Corn upma from Punjab
Going one step further, Punjab adds corn kernels into their upma, which provides sweetness as well as texture contrast against soft semolina grains when cooked together in ghee or oil.
Seasoned lightly using cumin seeds and green chilies, it provides a mild heat balance throughout each bite taken thereafter!