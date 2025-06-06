5 tasty ways to enjoy rhubarb
What's the story
Rhubarb is a unique tart ingredient that can take your ordinary dishes to the next level.
While rhubarb is often associated with desserts, it is a vibrant and flavorful ingredient that can be used in various recipes.
Here are five innovative ways you can use rhubarb in your cooking to bring out its tangy magic in sweet and savory dishes alike.
Sweet delight
Rhubarb and strawberry crumble
A classic combination of rhubarb and strawberries makes for a delightful crumble that balances tartness with sweetness.
The crunchy crumble topping contrasts beautifully with the soft fruit filling.
To make this dish, toss chopped rhubarb and strawberries with sugar and lemon juice. Then top with a mix of flour, oats, butter, and brown sugar before baking until golden brown.
Savory twist
Rhubarb chutney for savory dishes
Rhubarb chutney serves as a tangy accompaniment to savory dishes, be it grilled veggies or paneer.
To make this chutney, cook diced rhubarb with onions and ginger. Add vinegar, sugar, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds.
Simmer till it thickens into a rich condiment, adding depth to any meal, making it an amazing addition to your culinary repertoire.
Cool indulgence
Rhubarb sorbet for refreshing treats
Rhubarb sorbet makes for a refreshing treat, ideal for warm days.
Puree cooked rhubarb with sugar syrup until smooth before freezing in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish in the freezer.
The result is a light dessert that highlights the natural tartness of rhubarb, all while offering cooling relief.
Morning boost
Rhubarb compote on breakfast favorites
Adding rhubarb compote to your morning meals (like yogurt or pancakes) can add an exciting twist.
Start by simmering chopped rhubarb with orange juice and honey. Keep it on the heat until the mixture becomes soft.
This yields an easy-to-make compote. It aims to enhance the flavors of your breakfast without overpowering them.
This method promises a delightful start to your day with a balance of tartness and sweetness.
Refreshment choice
Rhubarbarita: A non-alcoholic beverage option
For those looking for refreshment options that pack the tanginess of rhubarb, "rhubarbaritas" make a delicious choice.
Begin with blending fresh lime juice with puree of sweetened, cooked-down rhubarb.
Pour the mixture over ice cubes in a glass, and top it off with sparkling water.
This makes for a fizzy, thirst-quenching drink that's apt for any time of the day, capturing rhubarb's distinctive flavor.