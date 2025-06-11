5 post-meal stretches for better digestion
What's the story
After a meal, indulging in gentle stretches can help with digestion and increase energy levels.
These stretches help stimulate the digestive tract, improve circulation, reduce bloating, etc.
Adding these simple movements to your routine can make you feel good overall without taking much time or effort.
Here are five effective post-meal stretches you can try.
Stretch 1
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend is a calming stretch that helps compress the abdomen, promoting digestion.
Simply sit with your legs extended straight in front of you and gently reach forward toward your toes.
Hold this position for a few breaths, feeling the stretch along your back and hamstrings.
Stretch 2
Cat-cow pose
The cat-cow pose is perfect for massaging abdominal organs and increasing spinal flexibility.
Start on all fours with your hands below your shoulders and knees underneath your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow), then exhale as you round it (cat).
Repeat this sequence a few times to stimulate digestion.
Stretch 3
Supine twist
A supine twist supports detoxification by stimulating internal organs.
Start by lying on your back with arms extended to the sides.
Slowly bring one knee across your body, keeping both shoulders on the ground.
Hold this position for a few breaths, then switch sides.
This stretch encourages digestive flow and organ stimulation, offering relaxation and aiding in digestion effectively.
Stretch 4
Child's pose
Child's pose is a great restorative stretch that relaxes the body while gently compressing the stomach area.
Kneel on the floor, sit back on heels and extend arms forward while lowering forehead to the ground.
This position helps relieve tension in both mind and body after eating.
Stretch 5
Legs up the wall
Legs up the wall is an easy inversion that promotes circulation and relaxation post-meal.
All you need to do is lie down near a wall with legs extended upwards against it at 90 degrees angle from the torso.
Rest here for several minutes, letting gravity assist digestion naturally without exertion or strain on muscles involved during other activities throughout day-to-day life routines.