Scuba diving enthusiasts: Don't miss these underwater wonders
Exploring underwater sculptures ensures the perfect combination of art and adventure. The submerged masterpieces are not only a visual treat but also function as artificial reefs, encouraging marine life.
Scuba diving lovers can witness the artistic wonders up close, making every dive an incredible journey.
From Caribbean to Europe, several places across the globe feature these stunning installations, encouraging divers to explore the depths and discover art like never before.
Cancun dive
Exploring Mexico's underwater museum
The Museo Subacuatico de Arte (MUSA) in Cancun is one of the world's largest underwater museums. It contains more than 500 sculptures from artists across the globe.
These sculptures are made from materials that promote the growth of coral, transforming them into rich marine homes over the years.
Divers can visit this underwater gallery while witnessing colorful sea life that has claimed these sculptures as home.
Lanzarote dive
Europe's unique underwater art park
Located off the coast of Lanzarote in Spain's Canary Islands, Museo Atlantico is Europe's first-ever underwater museum.
Created by artist Jason deCaires Taylor, it features numerous sculptures of human figures and scenes inspired by the local culture and history.
The museum not only aims to raise awareness about ocean conservation, but also offers a fascinating dive experience to the visitors.
Pemuteran Dive
Discovering Bali's hidden gems
Pemuteran Bay in Bali is home to a unique project, Bio-Rock Indonesia. The project merges art and restoration of the ecosystem with submerged structures that allow coral growth with the help of low-voltage electricity.
Divers visiting the site can see first-hand how art is playing a role in keeping the ecology alive. They also get to interact with varied marine life residing in these artificial reefs.
Grenada dive
Caribbean's artistic reef installations
Grenada's Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park was one of the first of its kind when it opened in 2006.
Created by sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, this underwater park features iconic pieces like "Vicissitudes," a circle of children holding hands symbolizing unity and cultural continuity.
Made from reef-friendly materials, these sculptures now thrive as artificial reefs, attracting diverse marine life in the waters surrounding the island nation.