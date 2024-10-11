Summarize Simplifying... In short A spinoff from 'The Big Bang Theory' (TBBT) is speculated to focus on Stuart's comic book store, with actors Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus potentially reprising their roles.

If greenlit, this would be the fourth series in the TBBT universe, following the original show, 'Young Sheldon', and 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'.

'Big Bang Theory' spinoff is currently under development

'Big Bang' spin-off to bring Stuart, Bert, and geeky goodness!

What's the story The upcoming spinoff series of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory has announced its first three cast members. Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman are set to star in the show currently under development at Max, reported Variety. The actors will reprise their roles from the original series with exact plot details still undisclosed. As of now, the show has not been officially approved for production.

Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus's roles in 'TBBT'

To recall, Sussman played Stuart Bloom, a comic book store owner in TBBT from its second season onwards. He appeared in over 80 episodes during the show's run. Posehn played Bert Kibbler, a Caltech geologist who had a crush on Amy—Sheldon Cooper's girlfriend—(Mayim Bialik), appearing in 15 episodes from Season 6. Lapkus appeared as Denise, Stuart's comic book store's assistant manager and eventual love interest, across eight episodes in Seasons 11 and 12.

Spinoff speculated to revolve around the comic book store

Ever since the untitled spinoff was announced in April 2023, there have been rumors that it could revolve around Stuart's comic book store. This theory is further supported by the holding deals for Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus, which guarantees their availability to reprise their roles. Notably, Chuck Lorre—co-creator of TBBT—will executive produce the new project through his company, Chuck Lorre Productions. He is currently under a comprehensive deal with Warner Bros Television﻿, the studio behind the series.

'TBBT' spinoff would be 4th series in franchise

If approved, this spinoff will be the fourth series in The Big Bang Theory universe. The original show aired for 12 successful seasons on CBS, followed by the prequel Young Sheldon which ended its seven-season run earlier in May. A Young Sheldon spinoff titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment is set to premiere on CBS on October 17.