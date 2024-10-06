Why Aubrey Plaza's character is named Wow Platinum in 'Megalopolis'
Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola is currently grabbing headlines due to his passion project Megalopolis. Despite its high-profile ensemble and intriguing premise about an architect's quest to transform a dystopian city into a utopian future, it has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. In the film, Aubrey Plaza is named Wow Platinum. Coppola has finally revealed the origins of her name.
The name was inspired by a real person
Coppola disclosed the reason behind Plaza's character's name during a Q&A session on the official Megalopolis X (Twitter) account. He wrote, "I met a southern young lady who told me her great grandmother was so beautiful that her name evolved as "WOW". I asked if she had a picture of her. A while later I heard back from her and she attached a photo of a painting and when I looked at it I said, wow!"
The name reflects the character's allure and influence
Coppola's choice of the name Wow Platinum for Plaza's character was intended to evoke a sense of wonder and admiration, mirroring the character's charismatic presence. The addition of "Platinum" to her name suggests permanence, high worth, and value, indicating her enduring influence in Megalopolis's complex world. This naming decision highlights Coppola's meticulous attention to detail, where every aspect of a character is designed to contribute to the film's overarching themes.
What Plaza said about the ambitious character
Plaza told The New York Times, "Even in the car on the way to that set, I would transform into Wow." "I would go, 'OK, I'm terrified right now, I'm having a nervous breakdown as myself, but Wow's not. She can handle anything.' And I would switch like a lightbulb: 'It's Wow time.'" The film also stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Shia LaBeouf.