Business

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (62) passes away

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (62) passes away

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Aug 14, 2022, 09:34 am 1 min read

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, has passed away. Referred to as the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street' for his unique investing style, he had a worth of $5.5 billion. Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and sat on the board of Prime Focus Limited, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Limited etc. May his soul rest in peace.

Twitter Post He was also the founder of Akasa Air

Billionaire veteran investor and Akasa Air founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62 in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/36QcRfHXsa — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022