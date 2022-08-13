Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 13, 2022, 11:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum has seen a 15.8% increase in its value since last week.

Bitcoin has risen by 2.8% over the last 24 hours to currently trade at $24,726.90. It is up by 6.5% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has increased by 5% from yesterday to trade at $1,997.60. It is up by 15.8% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $472.78 billion and $239.66 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $329.34, which is 1.4% up from yesterday and a 4.6% increase from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 2.1%) and $0.077 (up 3.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 18.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $47.9 (up 10%), $9.54 (up 3.1%), $0.000011 (up 2.4%), and $0.99 (up 7.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 18.3%, while Polka Dot has gained 8.7%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.8% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 7.8% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Celsius, Huobi Token, Lido DAO, OKB, and Solana. They are trading at $3.56 (up 46.75%), $5.22 (up 19.42%), $2.99 (up 15.75%), $21.37 (up 14.73%), and $47.84 (up 10.19%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.2%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 1.49%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ankr, Zcash, Decred, Bitcoin Gold, and Helium. They are trading at $0.044 (down 6.78%), $77.57 (down 1.11%), $35.46 (down 0.86%), $31.57 (down 0.68%), and $8.65 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $14.91 billion (up 18.27%) and $1.75 billion (up 16.94%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.76 billion, up by 17.05% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $29.86 (down 0.49%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $9.14 (down 0.83%), $24,712.85 (down 0.2%), and $9.28 (down 0.55%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $2.96 (down 0.15%), $6.99 (down 0.65%), $1.08 (up 0.01%), $1.92 (down 0.57%), and $1.34 (up 0.22%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.82 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $863.77 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.29 trillion.