Mumbai City FC battled past FC Goa 6-5 in a tie-breaker to reach their maiden Indian Super League final. The first leg of their semis clash had ended 2-2 before the second leg finished 0-0. However, Mumbai City held their nerves and won the shootout. Mumbai had earlier topped the league standings. Here we present their ISL 6 campaign in numbers.

League stage Mumbai City FC finished first in the league stage

Mumbai City won the league-winners' shield for their achievement this season. They became the second-ever Indian club to qualify to the group stages of the AFC Champions League. By winning their last two league games, including the victory against ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC finished with the best goal difference of 17. They registered 12 wins, four draws and four losses.

Team stats Mumbai City have scored the most number of goals

Mumbai City FC have registered the most number of goals this season in the ISL (37). Notably, they have also accounted for the second-most number of passes (10,570) after FC Goa. Mumbai have the joint-most number of clean sheets in ISL 6 (10) alongside ATKMB. They also lead the tally for most crosses (313).

Individual stats Some notable individual stats

Mumbai City's Ahmed Jahouh and Rowlin Borges are second and third on the list for the most number of passes this season (1,413 and 1,072). Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has played 22 games so far this season, has amounted for the most shots (44) and shots on target (14) for Mumbai. The Frenchman has scored eight goals, besides making two assists.

Information Jahouh and Amrinder Singh boast of these numbers