Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 04:32 pm

The Indian Super League 2020-21 season saw the group stage come to an end on February 28. Mumbai City FC topped the standings on basis of goal difference. They were followed by ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United, and FC Goa respectively. The two-legged semi-finals of the ISL is set to be a cracking affair. Here's all that you need to know.

Mumbai City Mumbai City FC gain big after topping the league

Mumbai City won the league-winners' shield for their achievement this season. They have also become the second-ever Indian club to qualify to the group stages of the AFC Champions League. By winning their last two games, including the victory against ATKMB, Mumbai City FC finished with the best goal difference of 17. They registered 12 wins, four draws and four losses.

ATKMB ATKMB will hope to change their fortunes in the semis

ATK Mohun Bagan looked all set to finish as the league toppers but lost their way in the final two games. They ended up with one point from the last two matches to hand the impetus to Mumbai City. ATKMB had the best defence, conceding only 15 goals. They will face NorthEast United in the semis. ATKMB need to shift the gears.

NUFC NorthEast United unbeaten in 10 successive matches

NUFC finished the season with 33 points and will face ATKMB in the semis. Notably. both sides shared the spoils earlier in the league stage. NUFC finished the league campaign without a defeat in 10 successive games. They are the in-form side and could catch ATKMB off guard here. They will need to carry on with the momentum and deliver the goods.

FC Goa Can FC Goa stop Mumbai?

FC Goa ended the league stage with 31 points under their belt. This season has seen the side register 10 draws from 20 games. Goa are unbeaten in 13 matches and that will give them confidence going into the two-legged affair with Mumbai City. Goa will hope to get the job done against City and reach another finale.

Semis A look at the schedule