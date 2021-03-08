Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 11:52 am

Manchester United ended Manchester City's run of 21 successive victories in gameweek 28 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored for the visitors as a brave United held on for three points. Leaders City have a crucial lead of 11 points over United with 10 games to go this season. Here are the records broken.

MCIMUN United hold on for a crucial win against City

Fernandes scored from the spot after Anthony Martial was fouled inside the first minute. Rodri almost equalized for City just after the break as his shot glanced off the angle of post and bar. Shaw, who had earlier missed a chance to double United's lead, was the chief architect of a counter-attack, exchanging passes with Marcus Rashford before beating Ederson with a low shot.

City City lose after going unbeaten in 28 matches

Manchester City were beaten for the first time since November 2020 (2-0 by Tottenham). City saw a run of 28 games without defeat across all competitions come to an end. Prior to this result, City had won 21 successive games in all competitions including 15 in the Premier League.

Fernandes Bruno Fernandes shines for United

Fernandes scored his 23rd goal of the season across competitions. Notably, he registered his 16th Premier League goal of the campaign. It was his eighth league penalty this season. Since making his debut for United in February 2020, Fernandes has accumulated 35 goals in 63 appearances, including 24 in the Premier League. He has scored 12 out of his 13 league penalties.

Stats Notable stats scripted in the match

As per Opta, United are unbeaten in their past 103 Premier League games when leading at half-time (W91 D12). Since the start of the 2019-20 season, three of Man City's five home defeats in all competitions have come against United. Marcus Rashford's assist for United's second goal was his 10th in all competitions this season - the first time he has reached double figures.

Do you know? United are unbeaten in 22 away league games