India

'Indiscipline': Karnataka Minister slams students' protest over hijab ban

'Indiscipline': Karnataka Minister slams students' protest over hijab ban

Written by Sagar Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 01:55 pm 3 min read

Several Muslim students have been protesting after their college barred them from attending classes while wearing a hijab.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has added fuel to the ongoing controversy over a hijab ban at a government college in the state. He said the students' act shows "indiscipline" and called the move political. Half a dozen Muslim girls in Udupi have been protesting after their college barred them from attending classes while wearing a hijab—a traditional head covering worn by Muslim women.

Context Why does this story matter?

Six Muslim students have been protesting after a government degree college barred them from wearing a hijab to the classes.

College authorities said their move was sudden as a dress code had been in place for the last several years.

Students, on the other hand, say they do not feel comfortable attending classes without a head covering and the ban violates their fundamental rights.

Statement What did the Minister say?

(Photo credits: Twitter/@BCNagesh_bjp).

Nagesh, the Education Minister, said schools and colleges "should not turn into religious centers." "There are over a hundred Muslim children studying in the institution who have no problems. Only these few students are choosing to protest," he said. He further alleged the students have political support and have started the protest in view of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Students 'We want justice,' say protesting students

"We have been barred for 20 days for wearing hijab. We want justice," Resham, one of the students, told NDTV. "We cannot sit comfortably...That is why we are wearing a hijab. This is a government college...We have male lecturers. If there are women lecturers, we don't mind sitting without a hijab but we have male lecturers. We are not comfortable," Safa, another student, said.

Quote Students' group submits complaint to district official

Meanwhile, Masood Manna, a member of the Campus Front of India, Karnataka, said, "There is religious discrimination in the college. Students were barred from the college for wearing a headscarf. It is a fundamental right. The principal of the college told CFI...this is their college and they make the rules." Manna added they have submitted a memorandum on the issue to the district commissioner.

College What is the college's take on the issue?

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons/Roohicollege).

Notably, the Karnataka government does not have a fixed dress code for students. However, Ananth Murthy, the principal of the college in question, said a decision in this regard had been taken three years ago. "Everything was going smoothly but yesterday some students suddenly appeared in the class wearing scarves. They were objecting to the dress code of some students," he had told PTI.