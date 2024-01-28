Arrest

2 arrests made

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are currently in custody. "Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call and did what they could to provide first aid. The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals - Southmead hospital and Bristol Royal hospital for Children - by ambulance, where they...died," the police said.

Witnesses

Vehicle seized, several witnesses identified

A vehicle has also been seized by the police. Both boys have yet to be identified, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course. A cordon has been placed on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road. Bristol Commander Supt. Mark Runacres stated that house-to-house inquiries were underway and several witnesses had been identified.