Harry Brook admits he lied about nightclub incident: Details here
What's the story
England's white-ball captain Harry Brook has admitted that he lied about his involvement in a nightclub altercation in Wellington last October. The incident, which saw him punched by a bouncer, was initially reported as an isolated event. However, Brook has now confirmed that he wasn't alone during the incident and that other players were present too.
Acknowledgment
Brook takes full responsibility
In a statement released after England's first T20I win against Sri Lanka, Brook took full responsibility for his actions. "I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening," he said. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions."
Investigation details
Investigation into the incident
Brook's admission comes after a report by The Telegraph revealed that he, Jacob Bethell, and Josh Tongue are all under investigation by the Cricket Regulator. This is in connection with the incident on the eve of England's third ODI against New Zealand in October. The revelation contradicts earlier statements from England's managing director Rob Key, who had said "no formal action" had been taken after the incident.
Disciplinary action
Brook was fined PS30,000
Despite Key's earlier comments, Brook was fined the maximum £30,000 and given a final warning over his off-field conduct. He had come close to losing his job as white-ball captain due to the incident. Speaking in Colombo last week, Brook had said he needed to "regain the trust of the players," initially maintaining that he was alone on the night in question but later admitting that others were present.
Admission
Brook reflects on the incident
Now, Brook has admitted to leaving out some details in his account of the incident. "I have apologized and will continue to reflect on the matter," he said. "This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning." He also acknowledged that he still has much to learn about off-field responsibilities associated with leadership and captaincy.