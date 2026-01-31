Harry Brook admits he lied about nightclub incident: Details here 

England 's white-ball captain Harry Brook has admitted that he lied about his involvement in a nightclub altercation in Wellington last October. The incident, which saw him punched by a bouncer, was initially reported as an isolated event. However, Brook has now confirmed that he wasn't alone during the incident and that other players were present too.

Acknowledgment Brook takes full responsibility In a statement released after England's first T20I win against Sri Lanka, Brook took full responsibility for his actions. "I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening," he said. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions."

Investigation details Investigation into the incident Brook's admission comes after a report by The Telegraph revealed that he, Jacob Bethell, and Josh Tongue are all under investigation by the Cricket Regulator. This is in connection with the incident on the eve of England's third ODI against New Zealand in October. The revelation contradicts earlier statements from England's managing director Rob Key, who had said "no formal action" had been taken after the incident.

Disciplinary action Brook was fined PS30,000 Despite Key's earlier comments, Brook was fined the maximum £30,000 and given a final warning over his off-field conduct. He had come close to losing his job as white-ball captain due to the incident. Speaking in Colombo last week, Brook had said he needed to "regain the trust of the players," initially maintaining that he was alone on the night in question but later admitting that others were present.

