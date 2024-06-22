In brief Simplifying... In brief MG is testing its upcoming 'Intelligent CUV', a premium electric crossover utility vehicle, in India.

The new vehicle could be launched around the upcoming festive season

MG's upcoming 'Intelligent CUV' spied testing in India

By Akash Pandey 05:33 pm Jun 22, 202405:33 pm

What's the story A joint venture between JSW and MG Motor is set to introduce several New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in India. The plan is to launch at least one new model every three to six months, starting with the 'Intelligent CUV.' The term 'Intelligent CUV' has been spotted on the company's latest test mule, hinting at an imminent launch, possibly around the festive season. The vehicle is speculated to bear the name 'Excelor EV' at the time of launch.

Excelor EV: A large hatchback with crossover elements?

This premium electric vehicle (EV) is touted to be India's first 'Intelligent CUV,' where CUV stands for Crossover Utility Vehicle. The upcoming 'Intelligent CUV' is anticipated to revolutionize the premium electric vehicle experience in India. The spied vehicle appears to be a large hatchback with crossover elements and a length between 4.3m and 4.5m, promising ample interior space.

A glimpse into the vehicle's features

The silhouette of the 'Intelligent CUV' reveals a large glass area and a steeply raked front windshield for improved aerodynamics. The vehicle also features quarter glasses at both front and rear for better visibility. In line with its premium positioning, it will include a large panoramic sunroof. The interior is expected to maintain MG's fit and finish with soft-touch materials, including a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen and fully digital instrument screen.

It could promise a range of 500km

The powertrain of the 'Intelligent CUV' is likely to be similar to that of the MG ZS EV, featuring a 50kWh battery promising a range of around 500km. The vehicle will be powered by a single motor driving the front wheels, delivering 175hp and 280Nm.