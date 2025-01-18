Tata Motors unveils limited-run Bandipur Edition of Nexon.EV, Harrier, Safari
What's the story
Tata Motors has unveiled a new special edition of its popular models - the Nexon.EV, Harrier, and Safari at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Dubbed the Bandipur Edition, this limited-run range pays homage to one of India's most famous national parks. There are no mechanical changes.
The launch date for these vehicles is still under wraps.
Design
A tribute to exploration and nature
The Bandipur Edition of the Nexon.EV, Harrier, and Safari is a tribute to exploration and nature.
The outside gets a distinctive color scheme called Bandipur Bronze, as well as elephant mascots on the front fender in satin dark gunmetal.
The inside also gets a new color palette with earthy textures and materials inspired by nature.
Interiors
A look at the inside
The interior of the Bandipur Edition models get khaki-colored leather with Nappa grain on the door pad and instrument panel. This theme is further accentuated with khaki stitching on the seats.
The elephant mascots also find their way on the inside, embossed on the headrests of the front seats with stitching.
Performance
No mechanical changes in the Bandipur Edition
Tata Motors has confirmed that there are no mechanical changes to the Nexon.EV, Harrier, and Safari in their Bandipur Edition variants.
The Harrier and Safari still draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 168hp at 3,750rpm and peak torque of 350Nm at 1,750-2,500rpm.
It comes mated with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox only.