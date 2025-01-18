What's the story

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 iteration of its iconic motorcycle, the Ninja 500, in India.

The new model comes at a price of ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a slight ₹5,000 increase over the cost of its predecessor.

The updated bike flaunts a new color scheme and offers the same power as the discontinued Ninja 400, with an additional torque of around 5Nm.