2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 goes official in India at ₹5.3L
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched the 2025 iteration of its iconic motorcycle, the Ninja 500, in India.
The new model comes at a price of ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a slight ₹5,000 increase over the cost of its predecessor.
The updated bike flaunts a new color scheme and offers the same power as the discontinued Ninja 400, with an additional torque of around 5Nm.
Engine
Power and performance
The heart of the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.
This powertrain produces a maximum output of 44.7hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 42.6Nm at 6,000rpm.
The mill comes paired with a six-speed gearbox, that ensures smooth and linear power delivery for an effortless riding experience.
Design evolution
A look at the design
The design of the Ninja 500 is an evolution from its predecessor, the Ninja 400.
It sports twin LED headlights, uniquely shaped fairings, and an upswept tail, giving it a distinctive supersport look.
The bike also gets a dash of Kawasaki Green on its side fairings, enhancing its overall appearance from the previous model which was primarily black.
Tech specs
Tech features and handling
The Ninja 500 comes with a negative LCD cluster. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and displays rider information including mobile notifications and riding logs.
It also gets dual-channel ABS and an assist and slipper clutch. However, despite these, it misses out on advanced options such as traction control and quick shifter.
The bike's high tensile steel frame, non-adjustable front suspension, and 171kg weight make handling smooth even around corners.