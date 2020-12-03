Veteran actor Shiv Kumar Verma, who has also worked in many movies including Halla Bol, is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and has been hospitalized. The news was shared by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), which has also sought financial help from fans as well as members of the film industry for the actor's treatment. Here is more on this.

The film body shared a tweet, writing, "An urgent call for help! CINTAA member Shiv Kumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can (sic)." CINTAA tagged Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and others.

CINTAA shared several similar posts recently, urging fellow actors such as Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Deol to offer help. "He (Shiv Kumar) is on the ventilator and in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can to the bank account given below for hospital expenses," it tweeted.

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan pic.twitter.com/DIZYvcZaOW — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Amit Behl of CINTAA told Hindustan Times that after they received the news, they transferred Rs. 50,000 to the actor's account. The total cost of his treatment over next 10 days is likely to be around Rs. 3-4 lakh, per reports. For the unversed, Shiv Kumar has featured in films such as Halla Bol and Baazi Zindagi Ki, apart from several television shows.

