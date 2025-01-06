CES 2025: This solar-powered EV prototype promises 644km of range
What's the story
Once a defunct start-up, Aptera has unveiled a new "production-intent" solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) at CES 2025.
The innovative three-wheeler is being created with the help of famous Italian automotive designer Pininfarina.
Its design features integrated solar panels, and promises to set new standards in energy efficiency in the automotive industry.
Aptera's partnership with Pininfarina has also given it the necessary resources, including access to the company's wind tunnel for testing in Turin, Italy.
Tests
One of the lowest drag coefficients ever
The Turin facility is being utilized to refine the vehicle's design and achieve one of the lowest drag coefficients of any production passenger vehicle.
Though Aptera didn't reveal the exact drag coefficient for its new prototype, it said previous models had achieved as low as 0.13, against Tesla Model 3's 0.23.
Performance
The solar-powered EV promises impressive range
The new prototype from Aptera comes with 700W of integrated solar cells.
These cells can offer up to 64km of solar-powered range per day, along with the capability of traveling up to 644km on a single charge.
This means most drivers could use the vehicle on a daily basis without having to plug it in for charging, emphasizing its everyday and long-distance travel potential.
Company history
Aptera's journey and future prospects
Aptera's first attempts at mass-producing a solar-powered car were thwarted when it failed to qualify for the US Department of Energy's advanced technology loan program, resulting in its closure in 2011.
However, the firm reopened in 2020 after successfully raising funds via crowdfunding and other means.
Despite these challenges, Aptera remains committed to its goal of producing solar-powered vehicles.