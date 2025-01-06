What's the story

Once a defunct start-up, Aptera has unveiled a new "production-intent" solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) at CES 2025.

The innovative three-wheeler is being created with the help of famous Italian automotive designer Pininfarina.

Its design features integrated solar panels, and promises to set new standards in energy efficiency in the automotive industry.

Aptera's partnership with Pininfarina has also given it the necessary resources, including access to the company's wind tunnel for testing in Turin, Italy.