2025 Genesis GV60 EV arrives with sportier look, better tech
What's the story
Hyundai-owned luxury brand Genesis has unveiled the 2025 version of its popular electric SUV, the GV60.
The new model comes with a more athletic design and upgraded tech features inside.
The most noticeable changes are seen on the car's exterior, with enhanced vents around the lower grille area and innovative micro-lens array headlights. It will hit the showrooms later this year.
Design
Exterior enhancements and interior upgrades
The wheel arches and skirting of the new GV60 now match the car's body color, unlike the gray used on the previous model.
Inside, a redesigned display screen has replaced the prominent bezel that earlier separated its infotainment and instrument sections.
This thinner screen offers a more streamlined look to the vehicle's interior.
Interiors
New steering wheel and mechanical changes
The interior changes in the GV60 are rounded off with a three-spoke steering wheel, replacing the old two-spoke unit.
Although Genesis is yet to announce any mechanical changes for the GV60, recent upgrades to the closely-related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 hint at some improvements.
The two models received new batteries, boosting their capacity from 77kWh to 84kWh.
Launch details
Range, pricing, and availability
The GV60 promises a range of up to 517km in its base-end Premium trim, which drops to 470km in the four-wheel-drive Sport model and 465km in the top-tier Sport Plus variant.
The updated GV60 will hit UK showrooms this summer at slightly higher prices than the current starting price of £58,565 (around ₹63 lakh).