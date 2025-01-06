What's the story

Land Rover has launched the latest iteration of its luxury Defender SUV in India, starting at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The 2025 model comes with a new 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine, in addition to the existing turbocharged petrol and diesel units.

The new engine is offered across all three variants: Defender 90, Defender 110, and Defender 130.