2025 Land Rover Defender debuts in India at ₹1.39 crore
What's the story
Land Rover has launched the latest iteration of its luxury Defender SUV in India, starting at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom).
The 2025 model comes with a new 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine, in addition to the existing turbocharged petrol and diesel units.
The new engine is offered across all three variants: Defender 90, Defender 110, and Defender 130.
Price hike
New V8 engine variants are ₹35 lakh costlier
The new V8 variants of the Defender SUV are priced some ₹35 lakh higher than the base model.
The 2025 Land Rover Defender will take on luxury cars like BMW X7, Mercedes GLC, Jeep Wrangler, Range Rover Velar, and Volvo XC90 in India's high-end car segment.
The latest updates will be offered in the X-Dynamic, HSE, and X trims of the Defender SUV.
Engine details
Top variant gets a powerful 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine
The new V8 P425 5.0-liter petrol engine of the 2025 Land Rover Defender can churn out a maximum power of nearly 425hp and peak torque of 610Nm.
Along with this, Land Rover still has the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engines in its Defender lineup.
The SUV's top-end variant, Octa, gets a powerful 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine with a whopping power output of up to 626hp and peak torque of up to 750Nm.
Design updates
2025 Defender gets refreshed design elements
The exterior design of the Defender SUV has been refreshed with new elements including matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a black contrast roof, and 20-inch all-terrain Satin Dark Gray alloy wheels.
The vehicle also comes with a soft-close tail door for easy access.
The Defender 130 variant provides captain chairs in the second row to enable easy access to the third row, enhancing passenger comfort.
Feature updates
A look at the features
The 2025 Defender SUV features new Windsor leather seats, 14-way heated and cooled front seats with memory functions and winged headrests.
It also features climate-controlled seats in the second row with winged headrests, Nubuck-edged carpet mats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The vehicle features an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 3D surround camera, a sliding panoramic sunroof, Meridian sound system as well as refrigerator compartment at the front center console for added convenience.