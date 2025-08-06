India to penalize carmakers for not meeting emission standards

What about the penalty amount?

If a company breaks the rules, BEE will calculate fines based on how much they've missed the mark.

Disputes can be taken up with state commissions, so there's a way to appeal.

Most of the penalty money goes back to states where non-compliant cars were sold.

In FY23, eight brands—including Kia, Renault, and Mahindra—could face hefty fines for exceeding limits.

The auto industry wants penalties only for months when stricter norms actually applied—not the whole year—so there's still some debate on how this will play out.