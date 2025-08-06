Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's sales growth stagnates, small cars struggle most
Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, is feeling the pinch as its sales growth has barely budged—just 4.4% a year over the last six years—even though the economy is growing.
Chairman RC Bhargava pointed out that small cars are struggling most, which goes against the usual talk that everyone's just buying SUVs now.
Maruti to ramp up production to meet demand
After a slight dip in sales this quarter, Maruti plans to boost its production big time—from 2.6 million to 4 million cars a year by 2031.
They're building a new plant in Kharkhoda and expanding Manesar to make it happen.
Bhargava is also urging the government to back the auto sector, saying strong policy support could really drive growth—just like it did in China and Japan.