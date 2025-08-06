Maruti Suzuki's sales growth stagnates, small cars struggle most

Maruti to ramp up production to meet demand

After a slight dip in sales this quarter, Maruti plans to boost its production big time—from 2.6 million to 4 million cars a year by 2031.

They're building a new plant in Kharkhoda and expanding Manesar to make it happen.

Bhargava is also urging the government to back the auto sector, saying strong policy support could really drive growth—just like it did in China and Japan.