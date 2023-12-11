This is why Tintin comics' new edition has invited flak

Understand the controversy surrounding Tintin Comics

Growing up, kids may have held The Adventures of Tintin comics in high regard and loved the adventures of the titular character, but the comics are not unshielded from criticism over its religious overtones. In November, to right some wrongs, a new edition of Tintin in the Congo by Belgian comic strip artist Hergé was issued. However, anti-racism groups are still unimpressed.

What is the controversy all about?

Tintin in the Congo is the second volume of The Adventures of Tintin and was first published in 1931. The new edition, which has been released alongside two other books in the series, also carries a preface to "explain the colonial extent of the time." To note, Congo (then called Belgian Congo) was a colony of Belgium and didn't achieve independence till 1960.

Selected changes in the new edition

Tintin, a reporter, travels to Belgian Congo where he meets native people, wild animals, and an American diamond-smuggling gangster. In the new edition, Tintin teaches Math to an African child, while in the original, he told the child that "Belgium is its home." While the original cover showed him sitting alongside a Black child, the new one showed him facing a lion.

The jury is divided on whether it's racist or not

Patrick Lozes, founder of CRAN, a federation of anti-racism associations, said, "This volume goes back to a time where it was acceptable to consider Blacks as inferior" and the preface "goes in the right direction." However, historian Pascal Blanchard was "surprised" that "the publishers didn't make a special announcement of the changes, and the [highly debatable] preface was not mentioned on the cover."

Preface writer has defended Tintin's actions

The preface is penned by Philippe Goddin, head of the Friends of Hergé Association. He told AFP, "[Tintin] defended himself vigorously against that charge. He happily mocked everybody, whites and Blacks. There is a thin line between caricature and racism, he did not cross that line." Goddin is also known for writing Hergé - Chronology of His Work and Hergé and Tintin, Reporters.

Hergé on how he developed the comic

In addition to creating The Adventures of Tintin, Hergé is also acclaimed for Quick & Flupke (1930-1940) and The Adventures of Jo, Zette and Jocko (1936-1957). In 1975, Hergé explained his process behind the creation of the comics and acknowledged that he developed Congo based on "what people talked about." "I drew Africans in the pure spirit of paternalism that was prevalent back then."