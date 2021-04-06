Google has started releasing the latest April 2021 update for all the eligible Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 5. Apart from optimizing the handset's processor and performance of certain graphics-intensive apps and games, the firmware also improves the camera quality on third-party apps, fixes the freezing issue during startup, and resolves an issue related to VPN connectivity. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Pixel 5's performance has reportedly improved by up to 50%

Turns out the Pixel 5 is now getting way better results in 3DMark. Like in 30-50 percent better compared to a P5 w March patch level. Even the results in general benchmarks like PCMark Work are a bit better (even though in this case really only just a bit). 2/ pic.twitter.com/58Ze5qFE6d — Andreas Proschofsky (@suka_hiroaki) April 5, 2021

Here's a list of Pixel phones receiving the latest update

Apart from the Pixel 5, Google has released the latest April 2021 update for the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL models. The Pixel 4 line-up, which includes the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, and 4a (5G) models, is also receiving the update. However, it should be noted that the improvements vary from model to model.

Design and display The Pixel 5 boasts of a 90Hz OLED display

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 5 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it offers a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 5 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It offers 18W fast-charging support