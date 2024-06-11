Next Article

The call was made over a cellular network

Nokia makes world's first phone call with spatial audio

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jun 11, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Nokia has successfully completed the first-ever audio and video call via 3D spatial audio technology. The call was made over a cellular network, which utilized the 3GPP Immersive Video and Audio Services (IVAS) codec. This groundbreaking achievement allows users to experience sound spatially in real-time, a significant advancement from the current monophonic audio standard. The IVAS codec is a key component of the upcoming 5G Advanced network upgrade.

Technology

A new frontier in telecommunications

Spatial audio technology, which is already used by apps like Apple Music and Netflix, delivers sound through multiple channels, creating the illusion that it is coming from various directions. This innovation is set to revolutionize telecommunications by offering a more immersive audio and video calling experience. Nokia has confirmed that the IVAS codec could potentially be integrated into a "vast majority" of handsets with at least two microphones.

Network upgrade

5G Advanced: The future of spatial audio

The IVAS codec is a crucial element of the 5G Advanced network upgrade, which promises faster speeds, enhanced energy efficiency, and more precise cellular-based positioning. However, it may take a few years before such immersive audio and video calls become a standard feature on cellular networks. Nokia's President, Jenni Lukander, stated that this technology is now being standardized so that network providers, chipset manufacturers, and handset makers can start incorporating it into their products.