How Chinese scientists regenerated damaged ears in mice
What's the story
A team of Chinese scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery by successfully regenerating damaged outer ears in mice. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, suggests the existence of a genetic switch that could be responsible for organ regeneration. This finding opens up new possibilities for future research into human organ regeneration.
Key discovery
How the researchers restored lost tissues
The researchers, led by Wang Wei and Deng Ziqing, found that a mouse's inability to regenerate was due to insufficient production of retinoic acid. This vitamin A derivative plays a crucial role in determining cell types during development and tissue repair. By reactivating this process, the scientists were able to restore lost tissues in a hole punched through the outer ear of mice.
Future research
Questions about evolutionary history of regeneration
The team's discovery also raises questions about the evolutionary history of regeneration. Wei, an assistant investigator at the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing, said they would continue their research to find out when mice lost their regenerative abilities during evolution. He emphasized that "the ability to regenerate appears to contribute to the survival of animals," and questioned why this ability was lost as species evolved.