How Chinese scientists regenerated damaged ears in mice

The researchers, led by Wang Wei and Deng Ziqing, found that a mouse's inability to regenerate was due to insufficient production of retinoic acid. This vitamin A derivative plays a crucial role in determining cell types during development and tissue repair. By reactivating this process, the scientists were able to restore lost tissues in a hole punched through the outer ear of mice.

Future research

Questions about evolutionary history of regeneration

The team's discovery also raises questions about the evolutionary history of regeneration. Wei, an assistant investigator at the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing, said they would continue their research to find out when mice lost their regenerative abilities during evolution. He emphasized that "the ability to regenerate appears to contribute to the survival of animals," and questioned why this ability was lost as species evolved.