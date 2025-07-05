Viagra could soon be used to treat cancer

Dendritic cells are known as the "intelligence agents" of the immune system. However, they can be severely depleted or functionally impaired as a tumor progresses. The researchers behind this study, led by Westlake cancer immunology specialist Zhou Ting, found that sildenafil could reverse this process and help restore these vital cells. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.

Treatment innovation

Potential new tumor immunotherapy strategy

The discovery has been hailed as a possible new "form of tumor immunotherapy strategy" by Westlake University. This suggests that sildenafil could be used not just to treat erectile dysfunction but also as a potential treatment for cancer. The study opens up new avenues for further research into the use of existing drugs in novel ways to combat diseases like cancer.