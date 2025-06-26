5 reasons to add coriander seeds to your diet 

Often neglected in the spice cabinet, coriander seeds come loaded with health benefits, many might not even know about. These tiny seeds aren't just for flavoring dishes; they provide a plethora of benefits which can contribute to overall well-being. From helping digestion to boosting heart health, coriander seeds have been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Here are five health benefits of coriander seeds you didn't know about.

Digestive aid Aids in digestion and relieves bloating Most of us know that coriander seeds can help with digestion and bloating. The seeds contain compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes. This improves the breakdown and absorption of food, which in turn reduces bloating and discomfort after meals. Including coriander seeds in your diet may help keep your digestive system healthy.

Heart health Supports heart health by lowering cholesterol Regular intake of coriander seeds can strengthen your heart by helping you reduce cholesterol levels. Studies suggest that these seeds can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL). This balance is crucial for a healthy cardiovascular system and reduces your chances of developing heart-related complications. You can incorporate coriander seeds in your diet to maintain heart health.

Blood sugar control Helps regulate blood sugar levels Coriander seeds have also been found to regulate blood sugar levels, making them ideal for those managing diabetes or at risk. The compounds in these seeds can improve insulin activity, resulting in better glucose management in the body. Adding coriander seeds to your diet can be an all-natural way to control blood sugar levels.

Antioxidant powerhouse Rich source of antioxidants Packed with antioxidants, coriander seeds help battle oxidative stress in the body. These antioxidants protect cells from the damage inflicted by free radicals, which could cause chronic diseases in the long run. By adding coriander seeds to your meals, you could fortify your body's defense against oxidative damage.