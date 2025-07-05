Quasi-periodic oscillations detected in binary star system: What are they?

Astronomers from the University of Turku, Finland , have detected quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) in an X-ray binary system called XTE J0111.2-7317 or SXP31.0. The discovery was detailed in a research paper published on arXiv. The study was conducted using data from NASA 's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), Swift spacecraft, and Spektr-RG (SRG) satellite to observe SXP31.0 during its latest major outburst that began in April 2023.

System details A brief overview of SXP31.0 Discovered in 1998, SXP31.0 is a Be/X-ray binary system located in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). It has an orbital period of 90.5 days and consists of a pulsar and a companion star of spectral type B0.5-1Ve. Previous observations have shown that this system experiences outbursts with luminosities reaching up to 100 undecillion erg/s, making it an ideal candidate for studying high-accretion rates.

Outburst One of the brightest outbursts ever seen in BeXRB systems During its latest outburst, SXP31.0 exceeded the Eddington limit of 180 undecillion erg/s for a 1.4-solar mass neutron star. This makes it one of the brightest outbursts ever seen in BeXRB systems. The observations also found 0.8-mHz quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) in SXP31.0 at a bolometric luminosity of about 250 undecillion erg/s. This makes it the fourth known super-Eddington X-ray pulsar to show millihertz low-frequency quasi-periodic variability.