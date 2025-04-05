FEMA terminates disaster preparedness program, citing cost-cutting measures
What's the story
The Trump administration has announced it is ending the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, a flagship program that was aimed at assisting communities across the United States of America in preparing for natural disasters.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued the decision in a recent news release, saying it was part of efforts to eliminate "waste, fraud, and abuse."
The BRIC program was launched under Trump's first term and expanded later under President Biden's administration.
Justification
FEMA justifies termination as a wasteful program
FEMA justified the termination of the BRIC program by calling it "yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program."
The agency's statement went further, accusing BRIC of being more concerned with pushing political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters.
The announcement didn't detail what exactly the agency found to be "wasteful," however.
Program cancelation
FEMA cancels all applications and unallocated funds from 2020-2023
Along with scrapping the BRIC program, FEMA has also rescinded all applications from 2020-2023. Any awarded funds that are yet to be disbursed will be returned immediately.
Under Biden's 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, about $1 billion had been earmarked for this program. Roughly $133 million had already been distributed among about 450 applicants nationally.
Program focus
BRIC program's focus on underserved communities under Biden
Under the Biden administration, the BRIC program was a key part of its climate change combat efforts.
Though grants were given to different communities around the country, there was a special focus on providing assistance to historically underserved communities.
This part of the program has now gone away with its termination by FEMA under Trump.
Uncertain future
Future of FEMA remains uncertain amid program cuts
The future of FEMA itself has now come under question, with President Trump suggesting the disbanding of FEMA altogether.
He suggested that funds should be directly redirected to states to manage disasters.
To determine what the future course of action is going to be regarding FEMA, Trump has set up a council that will consider these options and whether or not to eliminate it altogether.