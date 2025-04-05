What's the story

The Trump administration has announced it is ending the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, a flagship program that was aimed at assisting communities across the United States of America in preparing for natural disasters.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued the decision in a recent news release, saying it was part of efforts to eliminate "waste, fraud, and abuse."

The BRIC program was launched under Trump's first term and expanded later under President Biden's administration.