South African legend Dale Steyn announces retirement from cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 04:10 pm

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary pacer informed about the same through a social media post on Tuesday. Steyn is one of the greatest seamers the world has seen. His brute pace and sharp movement made him the most fearsome bowler of the modern era, especially with the red ball. Here's more.

Statement

Here is the official statement

"It's been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank," said Steyn in his statement. "Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."

Career

Leading wicket-taker for SA in Test cricket

In a career spanning nearly 16 years, Steyn emerged as the linchpin of South African bowling attack across formats. He has snapped up a record 699 wickets from 265 internationals at an incredible average of 23.37. Meanwhile, he is the leading wicket-taker for SA and fifth-highest among fast bowlers in Test cricket. Steyn has claimed 439 scalps in 93 Tests at 22.95.

Information

His credentials in white-ball cricket

Steyn was an equally potent bowler in white-ball cricket. He accounted for 196 wickets at a remarkable average of 25.95. This includes a best match haul of 6/39. Steyn also took 64 wickets from 47 T20Is at just 18.35.

Record

Most Test scalps among visiting fast bowlers in Asia

Steyn owns the most number of Test scalps among the visiting fast bowlers in Asia. He leads the chart with 92 wickets from 22 matches at 24.11. Shane Warne leads the overall tally with 127 wickets, followed by Daniel Vettori (98), Nathan Lyon (95). Notably, Steyn has a lead of 15 scalps from the fifth-placed Courtney Walsh (77).