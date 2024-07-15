In short Simplifying... In short Spain leads the pack with four UEFA European Championship titles, followed by Germany with three.

Italy and France have each clinched the title twice.

These victories have been marked by thrilling finals, with Spain's most recent win in 2024 against England, and Italy's penalty shootout triumph over England in 2021.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner against England at Euro 2024 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Teams with the most number of UEFA European Championship titles

By Rajdeep Saha 09:02 pm Jul 15, 202409:02 pm

What's the story Spain beat England 2-1 in the final of the 2024 UEFA European Championship at Olympiastadion Berlin. Nico Williams handed Spain the lead in the 47th minute before Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute. Mikel Oyarzabal handed Spain the winner (86') with a clinical finishing on offer. Spain won their fourth European trophy. Here we decode teams with most European Championship titles.

Spain - 4 titles

Spain own the most number of honors (4). Their first trophy came in the year 1964. Spain beat Soviet Union 2-1 in the final at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Spain's next trophy arrived in 2008. They earned a 1-0 win over Germany in the final. In 2012, Spain won the prestigious trophy again, thrashing Italy 4-0 in the final. In 2024, Spain edged past England.

Germany - 3 titles

Germany own the record for appearing in most Euro finals (6) and have the second-most titles (3). Their first title came in 1972 as West Germany. They trounced Soviet Union in the final (3-0). In 1980, they claimed a 2-1 win over Belgium in the final to land a second trophy. In 1996, a reunited Germany edged past Czech Republic 2-1 at extra-time (final).

Italy and France - 2 titles each

Italy and France are the two other nations with multiple titles (2 each). Italy, who are four-time Euro finalists, won the trophy in 1968 and 2020. In 1968, they beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in the final. In 2021, they beat England in penalties. France are three-time finalists (2 wins). They beat Spain 2-0 in the 1984 final. France beat Italy 2-1 (extra-time) in 2000 final.