Sidharth Shukla's last music video 'Adhura' gets new poster

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 09:53 pm

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will charm us with their chemistry one last time in 'Adhura'

Earlier this week, Saregama had announced it will be releasing a new song, titled Adhura, as a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Actually, Shukla was supposed to feature in a music video with best friend/rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, called Habit, which remained unfinished. Now, the studio will release the new music video with unfinished clips. It recently dropped a new poster for Adhura.

Social media

'#Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who will be voicing the track composed by Arko, shared the new poster on social media platforms on Saturday. The poster features Shukla and Gill, or SidNaaz as their fans called them, in a fun pose. The lower half is colored while the other half is in sepia tone. "#Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega..," read her caption.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. pic.twitter.com/CTWkr1wXzR — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) October 16, 2021

Timeline

The song is set to come out on October 21

The song will come out on October 21. Announcing the project on October 13, Saregama had shared the image of a candle burning along with the words: "Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani, #Adhura.... coming soon." To recall, the duo had gone to Goa in January this year to shoot for Habit and they were supposed to finish it in the upcoming months.

Reaction

SidNaaz fans were understandably left emotional with the announcement

Makers have held that SidNaaz fans have long wanted them to release the unfinished song as a tribute to their favorite star. And as expected, Twitter users were emotional with the new poster. One admirer wrote, "Adhura hokar v wo sabse complete hai [It is the most complete despite being adhura or "incomplete"] (sic)." Slogans of "#SidNaazForever" were also raised online.

Work

Meanwhile, Gill recently resumed work after mourning Shukla's sudden passing

To recall, Gill had recently resumed work more than a month after Shukla left us for heavenly abode. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had passed away due to a heart attack in September leaving his family, friends, and countless admirers shocked. Gill had begun by shooting a song for her film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is doing quite well after release.