A plea in Delhi HC has sought the establishment of a regulatory body that can review non-film songs and music videos like Tony-Neha Kakkar's Shona Shona to screen out any obscene or vulgar content. The plea added that these songs are available on the internet for viewing, without any censorship. Taking action, the court sent notices to the Centre recently, seeking its stand.

Under scanner: 'Shona Shona,' Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan Ji'

According to BarandBench.com, the plea has quoted lyrics from Kakkar's Shona Shona, and Yo Yo Honey Singh's Saiyaan Ji and Makhana to solidify their case. The petitioners are seeking an immediate ban on such content and hence, the bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh has sought response from the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology.

Circulation of non-regulated content can have a 'negative impact': Plea

The plea, filed through advocate Rishu Singh, has been made by two practicing lawyers, Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu. They have contended that songs with vulgar content are not just available on TV and radio, but can also be streamed on YouTube, Instagram, and audio streaming platforms. They argue that the circulation of non-regulated content can have a "negative impact" on the general public.

'Objectification of women, use of drugs shown in music videos'

The PIL states that music videos often objectify women and the use of drugs and alcohol is promoted, and neither of these is acceptable. It says that a free run of such songs and videos can easily influence the minds of teenagers and kids. "Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth."

