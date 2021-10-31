John Krasinski-Ryan Reynolds to star in fantasy comedy 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up for an upcoming fantasy comedy film titled Imaginary Friends. Apart from acting alongside Deadpool actor Reynolds, the A Quiet Place star will be directing, co-producing, and penning the script of the film. According to reports, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Fleabag co-star cum Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw will also be featuring in the film. Here's more.

What is the plot of the film?

The plot of the movie Imaginary Friends is said to revolve around a person who can communicate with other people's old, imaginary friends, some of whom, he comes to know, are angry or upset for being cast aside. The film's production will commence next summer, most probably after Reynolds returns from his recently-announced sabbatical from movie making after wrapping Spirited, which co-stars Will Ferrell.

Is Reynolds returning to filming movies with 'Imaginary Friends'?

Moreover, it is unclear if Imaginary Friends will be Reynolds's first project after his break. Announcing his sabbatical from movies after completing Spirited, the actor had earlier stated, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent."

'Imaginary Friends' to release on Thanksgiving 2023

To recall, the project was initially announced in 2019. Reports also suggest the film will be released on Thanksgiving 2023. However, makers are yet to reveal more details about the film. If reports are to be believed, Krasinski will step into the character of the man who has the power to see forgotten imaginary pals in the much-awaited upcoming Hollywood movie.

Recent and upcoming projects of Krasinski and Reynolds

Apart from this, 42-year-old Krasinski had helmed A Quiet Place II starring himself alongside his wife and actress Emily Blunt. Meanwhile, Reynolds will be seen in the Christmas-themed musical Spirited, written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris. Unlike any other film, Reynolds will be dancing and singing in Spirited. He has recently featured in Shawn Levy's science-fiction action comedy movie Free Guy.