CBSE announces Class 10 results
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 10.
Students can check their results on official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. This time, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.6 per cent, which is an increase of 0.06 per cent from 2023.
To check scores, students will have to enter their login details like roll number, date of birth, and school number, as given on the CBSE Board exam admit card.
Examination schedule
Class 10 exams held from February 15 to March 18
CBSE held this year's Class 10 Board Exams from February 15 to March 18.
About 24.12 lakh students reportedly appeared for the same in different subjects.
Last year, 2,238,827 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10th board exams with an overall pass percentage of 93.60%. This was a marginal rise of 0.48% points over the last year.
Previous results
Last year's results saw a slight increase in pass percentage
Over 47,000 students scored over 95%, while more than 2 lakh students scored above 90%.
Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 94.75%. Girls outshone boys by 2% this year as well.
The CBSE board Class 10 marksheet will contain the student's name, total subject-wise marks, theory marks, practical marks, and qualifying status (pass/fail).
Do note that this scorecard is provisional; students have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.
Marksheet details
CBSE Class 10 marksheet: What to expect
A student is 'passed' in these exams if they secure 33% of the total marks.
Supplementary exams
What happens if a student fails?
If a student has failed to secure the necessary 33% marks, they may be given grace marks.
Supplementary exams will be held for students who fail in any subject after the declaration of results.
Candidates unhappy with their results can also apply for verification of marks or result improvement.
An online fee per subject will be applicable to those who want to apply.
Results
Results on internet and mobile app
CBSE is hosting its results on the net with the technical collaboration of NIC and NeGD, Government of India. The students can access their results through the following website:-
https://results.digilocker.gov.in/
Students can download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play (http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/digilocker/id1320618078) to access their certificates.
Students can download Umang mobile app from Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.umang.negd.g2c) IOS or (http:apps.apple.com/in/app/umang/id1236448857?platform iphone) to access their result.