The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 10.

Students can check their results on official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. This time, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.6 per cent, which is an increase of 0.06 per cent from 2023.

To check scores, students will have to enter their login details like roll number, date of birth, and school number, as given on the CBSE Board exam admit card.