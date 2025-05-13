CBSE declares Class XII results; girls outshine boys
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class XII results, with 88.39% of students passing the exams.
Girls outshine the boys by over 5.94 percentage points, as over 91% of girls passed the exam.
The passing percentage was 0.41% higher than last year.
The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed by entering login information such as the examinee's roll number, admission card ID, school code, and birth date.
Access points
Official platforms for result access
This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted between February 15 and April 4.
Students can access their results on multiple official platforms online. Apart from the main CBSE website (cbse.gov.in) and the results portal (results.cbse.nic.in), they can also check it on DigiLocker and UMANG app.
Students can also get their results on SMS by sending "CBSE10 " or "CBSE12 " to 7738299899, or IVRS by dialing 24300699 with area STD code.
Digital storage
Importance of DigiLocker for result access
CBSE has collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and IT to enhance its digital delivery system.
Results can also be viewed on DigiLocker using a mobile number and a 6-digit PIN issued by the school.
As soon as results are declared, these platforms will simultaneously carry digital marksheets and certificates.
Students should note that these provisional results are fully valid for university admissions, employment and government procedures.