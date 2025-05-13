May 13, 202511:47 am

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class XII results, with 88.39% of students passing the exams.

Girls outshine the boys by over 5.94 percentage points, as over 91% of girls passed the exam.

The passing percentage was 0.41% higher than last year.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed by entering login information such as the examinee's roll number, admission card ID, school code, and birth date.