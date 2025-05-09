ICAI CA May 2025 exams postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the remaining papers of the ICAI CA May Exam 2025.
This comes in view of increasing tension and security issues in the country.
The final, intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT AT)] were scheduled from May 9-14, 2025.
Official notice cites security situation as reason for delay
ICAI's official announcement reads, "In partial modification of the Institute's Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated January 13, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers...stand postponed."
Revised dates for these exams will be notified later.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI tweets, "Important Announcement-In view of the tense security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of CA Final, Intermediate & PQC Examinations [International Taxation–Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May…
Examination schedule and admit card details
"Candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the institute, www.icai.org," ICAI said in its latest tweet.
The Intermediate course papers were to be held between 2:00 pm-5:00pm and the Final exam for papers one to five from 2:00 pm-5:00pm.
Paper six would be conducted from 2:00 pm-6:00pm.
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, eservices.icai.org.