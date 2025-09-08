'The Conjuring: Last Rites' is the new box office champion

The latest installment in The Conjuring franchise, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites , has taken the box office by storm with a worldwide opening of $187 million. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film raked in $104 million from 66 international markets alone. This feat makes it the biggest horror debut internationally, surpassing Warner Bros.'s own It Chapter 2, and the second biggest globally. This achievement contributes to Warner Bros. leading in box office totals for 2025.

Record-breaking debut Record-breaking debut across multiple international markets The Conjuring: Last Rites also set a new record for the biggest debut in the Conjuring Universe across 41 international markets. These include Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, and all of Latin America. The film also claimed the title of the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror movie in 17 markets such as Spain, Poland, Norway, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile. Coming to India, it posted a massive ₹61 crore opening weekend haul here.

Regional success Success in Asia and Latin America In Asia, The Conjuring: Last Rites had the biggest opening of the Conjuring Universe. It was particularly successful in Indonesia and the Philippines, where it commanded 83% and 91% market shares, respectively. In Latin America, the film became the biggest horror opening weekend of all time and Warner Bros.'s third-best ever, only behind Barbie and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.