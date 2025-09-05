'Conjuring 4' beats 'Baaghi 4,' 'Bengal Files'; eyes ₹15cr opening

The Conjuring: Last Rites , the final installment in the popular horror franchise, is expected to dominate the Indian box office . The film has already beaten advance ticket sales of major Indian releases like Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Michael Chaves, who has directed previous films in the series, it is poised for a sensational opening this weekend.

Record-breaking ticket sales 'Last Rites' becomes highest-selling horror film in Indian cinema The Conjuring: Last Rites has reportedly sold over 3,00,000 tickets in advance sales, with nearly 2,00,000 of those coming from major multiplex chains. On BookMyShow alone, ticket sales have surpassed 2,25,000 and are expected to exceed the previous record set by Mission Impossible at 2,50,000. This makes Last Rites the highest-selling horror film in advance ticket sales in Indian cinema history.

Box office predictions 'Last Rites' expected to surpass 'Fast X's Day 1 gross The film is expected to open with a gross of at least ₹15 crore, possibly nearing ₹20 crore across all formats. If these predictions hold, it will surpass the opening day gross of Fast X (2023), which earned an estimated ₹11.9 crore in advance sales. To further build anticipation, the studio organized paid previews on Thursday at 11:30pm and 11:59pm. The initial response to these late-night screenings has been positive.

Domestic competition Competition from Bollywood films for 'Last Rites' Despite its strong start, The Conjuring: Last Rites will face stiff competition from Bollywood releases like Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has reported ₹8.47 crore in advance bookings (including blocked seats) and is expected to land in the ₹12-13 crore net range on Day 1. Meanwhile, the political drama The Bengal Files has recorded an estimated ₹1.23 crore in advance sales.